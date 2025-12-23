Saba Qamar’s bold video goes viral

Renowned Pakistani drama actress Saba Qamar is known for her powerful performances, but she often finds herself facing strong criticism due to her bold style.

Saba Qamar, who has showcased her acting talent in several popular dramas such as Pani Jaisa Pyar, Baghi, Besharam, Cheekh, Digest Writer and Fraud, was recently seen walking the ramp at Bridal Couture Week.

Fans praised her style and were seen appreciating her appearance.

However, during the same Bridal Couture Week, a backstage rehearsal video of Saba Qamar went viral, in which she was seen walking confidently in a very fitted outfit with a bold demeanor.

As soon as the video went viral, social media users strongly criticised her.