Smoke billows over Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port as Iranian missile debris hits area

ISLAMABAD – Plumes of smoke were seen rising from Jebel Ali Port in Dubai on Sunday morning after debris from an intercepted missile struck the area. The incident occurred amid ongoing regional tensions as Iran continued retaliatory actions following recent strikes by the US and Israel killed Supreme Leader Ayatullha Khamenei.

Authorities reported that the port had already been hit by falling missile fragments on Saturday after air defenses intercepted incoming projectiles.

CNN's Paula Hancocks reports from Dubai, after Iranian retaliatory strikes hit the commercial area of Jebel Ali. pic.twitter.com/eLujcusDF0 — CNN (@CNN) March 1, 2026

Jebel Ali Port, one of the world’s busiest shipping hubs, is a critical trade gateway for the Gulf region. Images and eyewitness reports indicated smoke drifting from the site, though officials have not confirmed the extent of any damage or casualties. Security measures in the area were heightened as emergency teams assessed the situation.

Iran’s retaliatory campaign comes in response to what it describes as aggressive actions by its adversaries, escalating concerns about wider regional instability. The United Arab Emirates has so far maintained that its infrastructure remains operational, and shipping activities at the port were reportedly continuing with precautions.