Russian President Putin condemns Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination as ‘Cynical Murder’

By News Desk
2:21 pm | Mar 1, 2026
TEHRAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a “cynical murder” that defies all moral and legal norms.

Putin expressed deep condolences, framing death as not only a personal tragedy but also a blow to international stability.

Putin highlighted Khamenei’s historical role in shaping relations between Tehran and Moscow, praising his contribution to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” He extended heartfelt sympathy to the Iranian leadership, represented by Masoud Pezeshkian, and to the nation as it grapples with the aftermath of the attack.

Iranian government announced that Khamenei had been killed in airstrikes, with state media declaring him a martyr. According to the statement, the strikes also claimed the lives of members of his family, intensifying global outrage and raising questions about accountability and the future of regional politics.

The airstrikes have been linked to actions by Israel and the United States, a claim likely to escalate diplomatic tensions and ignite fierce debates about international law and military intervention. As global leaders react, the incident underscores the fragile nature of geopolitics and the human cost of conflict.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps honored his leadership and vowed to continue defending his legacy and the principles he represented. The statement condemned the attack as unlawful and promised consequences for those responsible while pledging ongoing resistance to threats against Iran.
