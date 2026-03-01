PM Shehbaz grieved over Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assassination

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan over the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In his statement, the Prime Minister said that the Government and people of Pakistan stand with their Iranian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief. He conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the state and the nation over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the violation of international laws, stating that, according to established norms, heads of states cannot be targeted.

He further said that prayers are being offered for the soul of Syed Ali Khamenei, and prayed that Allah grant the Iranian people the strength to endure this great loss.