Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq continues as Pak Army gets Control of Afghan Taliban Central Posts

PESHAWAR – Tensions exploded on the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier as reports confirm that the central border post has been captured amid fierce clashes.

Sources claim that the Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq campaign is in full swing and forces seized control of the strategic post of Afghan Taliban in a sudden escalation.

Operation Ghazab Lil Haq/ Update 1600 hr 01 March 2026: 🚨🚨آپریشن غضب للحق جاری/پاک افغان بارڈر افغان طالبان رجیم کی بلااشتعال جارحیت کیخلاف پا کستان کا بھرپورردعمل جاری، سیکیورٹی ذرائع پاک فوج نے سرحدی علاقہ میں افغان طالبان کی پوسٹ کو دھماکہ خیز موادسے اڑادیا، سیکیورٹی… pic.twitter.com/R07pjbkhf7 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 1, 2026

Security officials say the Taliban’s move was met with powerful response as Pakistan Army launched swift counter-operation along the border. Eyewitness accounts and newly surfaced footage allegedly show Pakistani troops crossing security fence near North Waziristan in broad daylight on 28 February 2026 and advancing toward the contested installation.

According to security sources, Taliban fighters retreated upon the arrival of Pakistani forces. The military subsequently regained control of the central post, clearing surrounding compounds and dismantling hostile positions. Enemy flags were reportedly taken down in what officials describe as a decisive operation.

However, the situation remains fluid. Operation Ghazab al-Haq is still underway, with authorities insisting it will continue until all objectives are achieved. Both sides have traded accusations of aggression, while regional observers warn that the confrontation could further heighten cross-border tensions.