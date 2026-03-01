US advises Americans in Pakistan to ‘Exercise Caution’ amid protests after Khamenei’s Killing

KARACHI – Violence erupted in Karachi when furious protesters stormed US consulate, smashing windows and attempting to breach the compound in a dramatic escalation of anger.

The unrest, linked to protests over the death of a controversial religious figure, spiraled out of control as police tried desperately to hold back the mob.

US Embassy issued urgent advisories to American citizens in Pakistan, urging them to monitor local news, avoid crowded areas, and take precautions as demonstrations continue to flare in cities including Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

At least nine people were dead and 32 more injured, rushed to Civil Hospital where medical staff confirmed the fatalities. Eyewitness videos circulating on social media show protesters breaking through the gates and shattering glass in the reception and security areas, leaving the building in disarray.

Members of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen claimed the demonstration was a public outpouring of grief and anger, and alleged that shots were fired from inside the consulate—though authorities have not confirmed who discharged the bullets or where they came from.

Police officials acknowledged that some demonstrators managed to enter the compound before order was restored, but details remain murky. The DIG East Zone of Karachi stated that security forces eventually regained control.

In a strong warning, the provincial interior minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, demanded answers from senior police officials and vowed that anyone breaking the law would face consequences. He also ordered tighter security around sensitive installations.

Meanwhile, global tensions are rising after strikes involving U.S. and Israeli forces killed Iran’s supreme leader, triggering protests outside American diplomatic missions worldwide. In Baghdad, demonstrators even attempted to breach the heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. embassy.