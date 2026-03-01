CIA-shared Intel enabled Israeli Strike that Killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei, NYT claims

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, was killed in an Israeli airstrikes, and dust is yet to settle, with different theories coming out claiming the assasination of Iranian leader.

A report shared by New York Times said CIA had been monitoring Ali Khamenei for months before sharing precise intelligence with Israel regarding his location. According to these claims, the original plan for an overnight strike was dramatically altered to a daytime operation after intelligence revealed an important morning meeting of high-ranking Iranian officials.

Quoting sources, it said the srikes were carried out at compound where Khamenei was present. The operation reportedly involved advanced long-range weaponry launched from aircraft departing Tel Aviv. At the time of the strike, senior Iranian security and political figures were gathered, some in one building and others nearby, raising the stakes of the operation to an unprecedented level.

The 86-year-old Khamenei was killed on the spot, along with several prominent Iranian military leaders, including officials linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Additional strikes were reportedly aimed at other commanders, though they allegedly escaped.

Even more sensational is allegation that the intelligence used for operation came from a source who previously provided data leading to earlier targeted strikes in June, suggesting the presence of an undetected individual still lies within Iranian governmental structures.

Iranian intelligence however failed to identify the spy despite months of investigation, raising serious questions about internal security lapses.

As the killing divided the world and condemnations started pouring in, as leaders called it aggressive foreign intervention.