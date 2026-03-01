Section 144 imposed in Islamabad as protests continue at Serena Chowk

ISLAMABAD – Section 144 has been enforced in the federal capital Islamabad. Strict legal action will be taken in case of any protest or demonstration, and the Red Zone has been sealed.

According to the Islamabad district administration, Section 144 remains in force, and all kinds of gatherings are considered illegal.

The administration has urged citizens not to take part in any gathering. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in protests, demonstrations, or assemblies.

Protests are also continuing in Islamabad against the martyrdom of Syed Ali Khamenei following the US and Israeli attack on Iran. A large number of protesters are present at Serena Chowk.

Police have blocked all roads leading to Serena Chowk by placing containers, and prisoner vans have also been deployed at the site.