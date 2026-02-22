Mishi Khan calls out Dr Nabiha’s public claims, says family matters should stay private

Actress and TV host Mishi Khan termed the revelations made by actress Dr. Nabiha—who alleged abuse by her in-laws and husband—as madness. She also scolded the host and advised that such matters should be resolved within the home.

A day earlier, Dr. Nabiha appeared on a program hosted by renowned actress Fiza Ali, where she revealed that her marriage was not going well. While discussing issues with her in-laws, she said that she was facing mental torture.

Harith Khokhar completely rejected these claims, stating that she suffers from narrow-mindedness and is a suspicious woman.

Reacting on the social media platform Instagram, Mishi Khan called Dr. Nabiha’s revelations on the TV show “crazy” and also labeled the content aired on television as meaningless.

In a video message, she said: “What kind of trend is this? The holy month of Ramadan has just begun, and when you turn on the television, you see such shows where personal and household issues are brought into public like this, discussed dramatically, and presented as if—God forbid—something extremely serious has happened.”

Mishi Khan added: “Doctor sahibah, please, by bringing your household matters onto television and into the public domain, you have created a strange situation. Especially during Ramadan, such show clips are being aired—please be mindful.”

She further said: “The host should also be careful. Airing such content during such a holy month is extremely inappropriate. People should resolve their domestic issues within their homes.”

She remarked: “One side gives one statement, the other side gives another. Is this now the standard of Ramadan transmissions on our television? This is what we are seeing. Channel owners should also be mindful—why and how such content is being aired when families are sitting and watching TV.”

Mishi Khan concluded: “We should be ashamed that this has become our standard and that such crazy content is being presented.”

It is worth noting that a few months ago, Dr. Nabiha married her old friend Harith Khokhar. The wedding received extensive media coverage, and several interviews were also given. Before the marriage, her statements in support of men had also gone viral.