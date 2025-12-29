Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price – 29 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices continue their powerful upward rally in line with a sharp rise in international markets, and per tola price of bullion reached Rs475,662. The rate of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs1,972 to stand at Rs407,803, underscoring the growing heat in the precious metals market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold (per tola): Rs475,662

Gold (10 grams): Rs407,803

Gold Price Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 435,416 415,625 356,250 Per 1 Gram 37,330 35,633 30,543 Per 10 Gram 373,303 356,335 305,430 Per Ounce 1,058,062 1,009,968 865,687

The recent price spike follows a strong upward trend throughout the week. Gold was priced at Rs453,562 on December 17 before climbing steadily to Rs455,762 on December 18, Rs454,862 on December 19, Rs456,162 on December 20, Rs462,362 on December 22, Rs470,862 on December 23, and Rs472,862 on December 24, before reaching its latest peak.

The global market added fuel to the rally, with gold prices surging by $23 to $4,533 per ounce, including a $20 premium, providing strong support to the sharp rise in domestic rates.

Silver also stunned market with massive leap of Rs462 per tola, pushing its price to an unprecedented Rs8,407, highest level ever recorded in bullion history.