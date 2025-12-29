Shocking details surface as wife, her lover found involved in Gujranwala pastor’s murder

GUJRANWALA – The murder of Pastor Kamran Naz in Gujranwala has taken a dramatic turn with the police revealing that his wife and her lover were the masterminds behind the brutal crime.

On December 5th, Pastor Kamran Naz was found murdered at the doorstep of his home. Initially, the case appeared to be a random act of violence, but police investigations soon uncovered the shocking truth.

Police said the victim’s wife, Salmina, had been in contact with her lover, Najamul Saqib, and the two had plotted the murder together. The couple arranged for hired killers, paying them a sum of Rs3.3 million.

The killers were apprehended by the police, and two suspects were reportedly killed in an alleged encounter during the operation.

Salmina, who was actively involved in an NGO, had plans to travel abroad with Najam. The two hatched the plot, timing the murder around Christmas to ensure international attention on the case, which they hoped would facilitate their escape abroad.

The police, under the leadership of the Chief Police Officer (CPO), have arrested the suspects and are continuing to investigate Salmina and Najam, as well as their accomplices.