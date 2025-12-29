Will Basant 2026 be celebrated at designated venues or across Lahore?

LAHORE – The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, Musa Raza, has officially announced the celebration of Basant 2026 in Lahore, confirming that kite flying will be allowed under strict safety measures.

The event will take place within Lahore’s district limits on February 6, 7, and 8, 2026, with the government granting conditional approval for kite flying under stringent conditions.

The statement reflects that the Basant event will be celebrated across Lahore district instead of designated venues.

In a bid to regulate the event, online registration portals for kite and string manufacturers have been activated through the e-Biz app.

The sale of kite-flying materials will be allowed only from February 1 to 8, 2026. The sale of charkhis (spools) will be strictly prohibited, and only “Pina” shaped strings will be permitted.

The DC said the use of nylon, plastic, and metallic strings will be banned, and a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against violators. All manufacturers and sellers are required to complete their digital registration.

To prevent accidents, all motorcyclists must install safety wires on their bikes. The deputy commissioner also emphasized that the size of kites and strings should not exceed the prescribed limits, with penalties for violations.

The police and district officers have been instructed to take strict action against those selling prohibited strings. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued for district authorities, the police, kite flying associations, and citizens.

“The cultural festival of Basant is part of Lahore’s heritage, and it is our responsibility to ensure its safety,” Deputy Commissioner Raza stated. Business owners can begin their operations legally from December 30, 2025.