Hina Afridi’s intimate Dholki celebrations go viral

KARACHI – Pakistani model and TV sensation Hina Afridi celebrated her first intimate dholki, and clips and pictures from the event are quickly going viral. The celebration, held last night with close family and friends, was filled with joy, laughter, and heartfelt moments.

Her brother, Shoaib Khan shared an adorable video from the event, while her sister posted pictures, revealing that the family’s youngest daughter is soon to tie the knot.

The Pehli Si Muhabbat star stole spotlight with effortlessly charming look with mauve choli paired with a printed organza lehenga adorned with striking red floral motifs. Her matching dupatta was decorated with delicate gold sheesha and gotta work, complementing her elegant ensemble perfectly. Fans flooded social media with praise for her graceful demeanor and stunning appearance.

Beyond Dholki, Hina continues to shine in her professional life. Known for her natural beauty, luscious hair, and emotive acting, she made her television debut with the hit drama Pehli Si Mohabbat and initially rose to fame as a beauty blogger before conquering modeling and acting.