Hina Afridi announces engagement with content creator Taimoori

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani actress and model Hina Afridi has announced her engagement with content creator Taimur Akbar (known as Taimoori) , marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The actress shared this joyful news with her fans via social media platform, Instagram, and it quickly garnered congratulations from both the showbiz community and her loyal followers.

Hina Afridi began her career in modeling and worked with several major brands across the country. Her modeling skills quickly earned her recognition, paving the way for her entry into the acting world.

She has since starred alongside prominent actors like Faisal Qureshi and Feroze Khan, establishing herself as a popular figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The revelation hassurprised many of her fans, as Hina has always kept her personal life private. The news came as a delightful surprise, and her followers have been expressing their joy and sending their best wishes ever since.

Celebrities and fans from the entertainment industry have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Hina Afridi as she embarks on this new phase of her life.

Special posts celebrating her engagement have flooded social media, as fans join in her happiness.