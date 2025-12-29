TechGirls Exchange Program 2026: Apply now to get Free Air Ticket, Visa, and Housing

WASHINGTON – A golden opportunity is knocking at your door as TechGirls Exchange Program is offering Air ticket, visa, and housing for science geeks.

STEM students can explore new ideas alongside peers from around the world with TechGirls Exchange Program 2026 as its gateway to turning your curiosity and passion for science, technology, engineering, and math into real-world experience.

TechGirls Exchange Program 2026

US government is empowering next generation of female innovators with TechGirls Exchange Program 2026 for girls passionate about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

This exclusive program allows young women aged 15–17 from the US and 37 eligible countries worldwide, offering an unparalleled combination of hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to cutting-edge STEM fields.

Who can apply?

United States

Sub-Saharan Africa: Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia

East Asia & Pacific: Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Mongolia, Taiwan, Vietnam

Europe & Eurasia: Albania, Cyprus, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, Türkiye

Middle East & North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestinian Territories, Tunisia

South & Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

Western Hemisphere: Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Suriname

Program Include

Visa fee covered for international participants

Roundtrip international airfare to the U.S. and domestic flights if needed

Housing throughout the program: double-occupancy dorms at Virginia Tech and hotels in Washington, D.C.

All meals included

Transportation for all program activities

Participation in engaging educational and cultural events

Emergency health insurance for peace of mind

**Those who are applying need to have advanced-intermediate proficiency in English language. It demonstrates maturity, adaptability, and an open mind. The candidate must continue at least one semester of secondary school after returning home**

The Exchange program promises to transform lives, expand horizons, and inspire STEM leaders of tomorrow. Don’t miss this chance to join a prestigious international community of young women shaping the future of science and technology.