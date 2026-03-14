US offers up to $10m for information on Iran’s new supreme leader, top officials

WASHINGTON – The United States government has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information that could help identify key Iranian military and intelligence figures, including Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to details on the US State Department’s website, the bounty is aimed at ten individuals linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, as the nation’s top leader following the elder Khamenei’s death — along with several other senior officials — in coordinated strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces that began on February 28.

Among those the US is seeking information on are Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani; Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib; Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni; and two associates from the office of the supreme leader.

A day earlier, viral video footage showed Larijani at a rally in Tehran alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

This appearance challenges recent remarks by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who claimed that Iran’s ruling figures were “cowering” in hiding.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world,” the State Department said.