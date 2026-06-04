Trump says US-Iran peace deal near as Israel-Lebanon ceasefire reached

US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran are progressing well and suggested that a peace agreement to end the conflict could be finalized soon.

Speaking to the media at the White House, Trump indicated that progress might be made by the end of the week, and the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the deal is signed.

Trump emphasized that Iran seeks to enrich uranium, but talks are ongoing to ensure that enriched uranium is handed over to the United States. He assured that Iran would never obtain nuclear weapons.

On regional issues, Trump said efforts are being made to separate the discussions on Lebanon from those on Iran. For the first time, the U.S. engaged directly with Hezbollah, which pledged not to attack Israel.

He also highlighted that the situation in Iran is changing rapidly and that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mujtaba Ali Khamenei is involved in the negotiations. Trump noted he could meet with the Supreme Leader if necessary, and that the talks are proceeding with Iran’s highest-level approval.

Trump expressed optimism that resolving the conflict with Iran could lead to lower global oil prices. He further claimed that if Iran possessed nuclear weapons, Israel’s existence would be at risk.

Regarding Israel, Trump admitted to having a tense conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over continued fighting and tensions with Lebanon, which contributed to the heated exchange.

Israel and Lebanon Agree on Ceasefire

Following US-mediated talks in Washington, Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a ceasefire, with both sides scheduled to resume negotiations on June 22. A joint statement released by the US State Department said the ceasefire aims to reduce tensions in the region.

The statement confirmed that both countries agreed to continue dialogue, Hezbollah will halt all attacks on Israel, and the South Litani sector will be cleared. Pilot zones will be established under Lebanese army control, and non-state actors will be barred from entering.

Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed their commitment not to engage in aggressive acts against each other and pledged to take steps toward a comprehensive agreement.