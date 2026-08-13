Pakistani student sets world record with 10 distinctions in University of London LLB

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani student, Diya Anil Bhatia, has reportedly set a new world record after securing 10 distinctions in the three-year LLB Honours programme of the University of London.

Bhatia, who hails from Jamshoro, Sindh, achieved the highest marks globally in the programme, bringing recognition to Pakistan in the field of education.

A ceremony was organised at a private college in Islamabad to celebrate her achievement. Faculty members from the University of London also attended the event and congratulated Bhatia on her outstanding performance.

Shields were distributed among the world-record holder, top-performing students and other distinguished students during the ceremony held in honour of the Islamabad School of Law student.

According to education experts, Bhatia said she wanted to work for Pakistani women, particularly women belonging to minority communities.