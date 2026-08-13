Punjab students to get digital result cards with QR codes

LAHORE – Punjab’s educational boards have approved a new digital result card system that will allow students to access, download and print their examination results online shortly after the results are announced.

Under the new system, traditional paper result cards will gradually be phased out, with a dedicated digital portal being developed to securely store students’ academic records and provide easy access to result cards from home.

The digital result card system will be introduced in phases. In the first phase, Class 9 and first-year students will receive digital result cards, while Class 10 and second-year students will be included at a later stage.

The new digital result cards will feature QR codes and other security measures to enable colleges, universities, employers and other institutions to quickly verify students’ academic credentials.

The digitally issued documents will have the same legal and official status as traditional result cards and will be accepted for university admissions, employment, scholarships, equivalence certificates and other official requirements.

The initiative is expected to save students and parents time and money by eliminating the need to visit board offices to collect physical result cards.

The move is aimed at modernising Punjab’s examination system and making the process of accessing and verifying academic records faster, easier and more secure.