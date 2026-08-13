No Traffic Entry at Lahore’s Liberty from 8pm as Independence Day festivities begin

Lahore’s Main Boulevard Gulberg will be closed to traffic from 8:00 PM tonight as the city gears up for a major Independence Day celebration and musical concert at Liberty.

Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), speaking to the media in Liberty, said the Main Boulevard Gulberg stretch from UCH to Lahore Centre will remain closed during the celebrations, with extensive traffic diversions put in place to manage the expected rush.

According to the traffic plan, vehicles approaching from Kalma Chowk and Barkat Market will be diverted at Centre Point toward Firdous Market. Meanwhile, traffic coming from Jail Road, Cantt and Siddiq Centre will be diverted toward Mini Market.

Authorities have also tightened security arrangements for the Liberty event. Citizens attending the Independence Day celebrations will be allowed into the venue only after security checking, officials said.

Parking arrangements have been designated at LDA Parking Plaza, CBD and Liberty Market to accommodate visitors arriving for the celebrations.

CTO said Independence Day events are being held at 10 locations across Lahore, but the Liberty celebration is expected to attract the biggest crowds because of the planned musical concert.

Authorities urged motorists to factor in the road closures and diversions while planning their journeys through Gulberg, Liberty, Jail Road and adjoining areas.