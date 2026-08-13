Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon Not Sighted in Pakistan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on August 26

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has announced that the moon for Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted in Pakistan, meaning the Islamic month will begin on Saturday, August 15, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW will be observed on August 26.

The committee held moon-sighting meetings in Karachi and other cities across the country. According to an official statement, no credible report of the Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting was received from any part of Pakistan.

The committee said most parts of the country experienced cloudy weather, making moon sighting difficult. However, no evidence of a sighting was received from any city.

With Rabi-ul-Awwal beginning on August 15, 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal will fall on August 26, when Muslims across Pakistan will mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ with religious gatherings, Milad ceremonies and programmes highlighting the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad SAW.

The announcement sets the date for the nationwide observance, with preparations for religious events expected to gain momentum in the coming days.