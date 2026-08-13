FPSC suspends online registration, applications amid cyberattack fears

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has temporarily suspended its online application and registration services amid concerns over potential cyberattacks, particularly around Independence Day.

According to officials, the decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of anticipated cyber threats.

In a public notice, the FPSC said its web services had been shifted to read-only mode and would remain restricted until August 16.

The commission said its web services entered read-only mode at 10am on August 13 and would remain limited until noon on August 16.

As a result, the online registration and application facility for the MPT 2027 has been temporarily suspended.

The FPSC said the registration process would resume from 12pm on August 16.