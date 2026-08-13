Two police officers gunned down in Lahore

LAHORE – Two police personnel, including Sub-Inspector Adeel and Constable Asad, were martyred in firing allegedly carried out by Rehan Butt and three unidentified suspects in Lahore’s Lari Adda area, police said.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Adeel had previously killed a notorious shooter, Faizan Butt, during a police encounter.

Police said Rehan Butt was also a suspected notorious shooter and had been wanted by law enforcement authorities.

Initial investigations suggest that Rehan Butt allegedly targeted Sub-Inspector Adeel and Constable Asad over a personal grudge linked to his brother, police said.

The suspects fled the scene after the attack.

A heavy contingent of police reached the area following the incident and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects.