Banned Action Committee members abducted, tortured 8 AJK police personnel: spokesperson

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police spokesperson SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat has alleged that members of the banned Action Committee attacked security personnel deployed for the elections.

Speaking at a press conference, the AJK police spokesperson said members of the banned Awami Action Committee abducted eight highway police personnel, subjected them to torture and damaged government property.

He also accused the banned Awami Action Committee of using women as shields during protests, warning that those challenging the writ of the state would be dealt with according to law.

“Their mischief is before everyone,” Shaukat said, adding that the state was neither weak in the past nor is it weak now.

He warned that if attempts were made to paralyse the system, the state would fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

The AJK police spokesperson also demanded the immediate release of the personnel allegedly held hostage by the banned Awami Action Committee.