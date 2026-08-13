Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia plan joint Military Drills, Defence Production

What began as defence pact is now taking shape as broader strategic alliance. Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are preparing joint political and military mechanisms, exercises and defence-industry cooperation, while committing to treat an attack on one as attack on all.

Three nations are moving to turn their newly signed defence pact into broader strategic framework, with Ankara announcing plans for joint political and military mechanisms, exercises and deeper defence-industry cooperation.

The development comes days after Islamabad, Riyadh and Ankara inked Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7, amid heightened tensions across the region and growing security concerns following Iranian missile attacks affecting Gulf states.

Türkiye’s defence ministry said the three partners will establish coordination mechanisms involving their defence ministers, foreign ministers and military chiefs, creating a formal channel for consultations and cooperation on security and strategic matters.

The most striking element of the agreement is its collective-defence commitment. Under the pact, an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be regarded as an attack against all members, a provision broadly comparable to the principle behind NATO’s Article 5. But the alliance is not stopping at a security pledge.

Ankara said joint military exercises are being planned, potentially giving the three militaries greater opportunities to improve coordination, operational preparedness and interoperability.

The partnership could also reshape defence cooperation among the three countries. Türkiye’s defence ministry said collaboration may extend to joint defence production and technology sharing, opening the door to closer links between their defence industries.

The emerging arrangement therefore goes beyond a symbolic agreement, bringing together political leadership, military command structures, defence exercises and industrial cooperation under a common framework.

With regional tensions continuing to raise security concerns, Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia now appear set to build a more structured mechanism for responding collectively to threats while expanding cooperation across the defence sector.