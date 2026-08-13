Samsung brings Tapmad, Begin, Spotify together in New StreamPass Entertainment Package

Samsung launched StreamPass in Pakistan, bringing Tapmad, Begin and Spotify together in a new entertainment package built into eligible Samsung TVs. The initiative offers customers up to 12 months of complimentary access to selected streaming services across premium TV models and Samsung’s lifestyle-focused The Frame range.

Samsung Electronics MENA today announced the launch of StreamPass, an all-in-one entertainment concept designed exclusively for the region and pre-built into Samsung’s latest product ecosystem to provide even greater value to customers.

With the rapid growth of video-on-demand (VOD) consumption, Samsung has partnered with leading OTT platforms across the region, including Tapmad ,Begin and Spotify. Now, it is pleased to introduce its branded benefits pass, which consolidates these premium partners into a single experience, providing enhanced synergy and an elevated viewing experience across Samsung’s best-quality screens and audio devices.

StreamPass combines multiple VOD partners and, as of today, comes fully integrated with your Samsung TV. The concept upgrades Samsung’s immersive TV experience by providing a streamlined multi-channel offering that serves as both an aggregator and a curator. The days of endlessly searching across disconnected libraries will soon be a thing of the past for Samsung users.

“StreamPass brings the region’s leading entertainment partners together within Samsung’s product ecosystem, giving customers immediate access to premium content from the moment of purchase,” said Mustafa Sadick, Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics MENA. “For our business, it represents a meaningful step forward, deepening our partnerships and enhancing consumer value.”

StreamPass in Pakistan is available in two tiers, ensuring a high-value option for each eligible Samsung product, from OLED to Frame TV :

StreamPass Premium: Will give an ultimate viewing experience by providing 3 streaming partners on the premium line-up, such as 98”, OLED, Neo QLED, QLED and UHD.

Will give an ultimate viewing experience by providing 3 streaming partners on the premium line-up, such as 98”, OLED, Neo QLED, QLED and UHD. StreamPass Art: Exclusively available on Samsung’s Frame lifestyle category, including access to 3 streaming services and 3 months of exclusive access on Art Store for The Frame.

“StreamPass brings together the best of connected viewing, and Tapmad is proud to add its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment to this ecosystem,” said Bilal Noushad, Chief Commercial Officer at Tapmad. “It is an exciting step towards making sports and entertainment an even more integral part of the connected TV experience.”

“Bringing Begin to millions of Samsung Smart TV users across Pakistan marks an important milestone for us,” said Jonathan Mark , CEO, Begin. “This partnership is about more than simply making Begin available on another platform. It is all about bringing premium global sports and entertainment, including LALIGA and other major IPs, directly into Pakistani homes through one of the world’s leading TV brand. With featured placement on Samsung Smart TVs and up to 12 months of complimentary access through Samsung Pass, we are making premium entertainment more accessible to audiences across Pakistan. We are proud to be taking this next step in transforming how Pakistani viewers discover and experience world-class content.”

“At Spotify, we are always working to make every listening moment feel more personal, meaningful, and worth it,” said Rami Jamal, Head of Partnerships at Spotify for South Asia, Middle East, and Africa. “Our partnership with Samsung extends that experience into more everyday moments across the devices people use throughout their day, giving listeners across the region a richer, more effortless way to enjoy the music they love with Spotify Premium.”

With StreamPass, entertainment seekers across select MENA markets have easy access to blockbuster movies, regional series, sports, and chart-topping music.