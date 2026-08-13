Lahore Rain Update: Showers bring relief as more Rain expected through weekend

Rain lashed Lahore on Thursday, offering residents some relief from muggy weather conditions, and authorities forecast potentially heavy showers that could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas in coming days.

Rainfall was reported across Mall Road, Kacha Jail Road, Township, Gulberg, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate and several other localities, while showers also continued around Lahore High Court, Canal Road and adjoining areas.

Despite rain, temperatures remained high, with Lahore recording 36°C. The mercury is expected to climb to 37°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain around 30°C.

Lahore’s temperature is expected to moderate slightly by Saturday, with the mercury forecast to remain between 35°C and 37°C. However, the weather is likely to stay hot, and residents have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Rain Warning

Met Office warned of potentially intense spell during the evening and night of August 13 and throughout August 14. Heavy rainfall could cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mardan and Swabi.

The warning comes as moist monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea move into the upper parts of the country, while a trough linked to a westerly wave remains positioned over the northwestern regions.

Punjab is expected to remain largely hot and humid this week, although isolated areas could experience rain, strong winds and thunderstorms during the evening and nighttime.

The affected areas may include Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur, along with adjoining areas. The department has also warned that some locations could receive isolated heavy rainfall.

The weather system has prompted a separate warning for mountainous regions, where heavy rainfall could increase the risk of landslides. Vulnerable areas of Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Haripur and Abbottabad in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are at risk. Parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir could also experience landslides.