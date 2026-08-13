Man kills daughter over love marriage in Khanewal

KHANEWAL – A newlywed woman was allegedly killed in the name of honour in Khanewal district of Punjab, just three days after her marriage.

Police said the incident took place in Chak No. 170/10-R, where the victim, identified as Iqra, had married a man of her choice three days earlier.

Police said Iqra’s father, Falak Sher, allegedly brought her back from her in-laws’ home on the pretext that her formal departure would be arranged from her parental home.

According to the police account, the woman was allegedly taken home and strangled to death. Her father is accused of carrying out the killing with the involvement of two brothers and a son.

Police have arrested Falak Sher in connection with the incident.

A case has also been registered against the victim’s father and his three sons on the complaint of her husband.

Police said further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing is underway. The authorities are examining the role of all those named in the case as part of the investigation.