Iran orders Revolutionary Guards to develop capability for operations beyond borders amid US war

TEHRAN – Iran has ordered its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to strengthen its military capabilities so that it can carry out offensive operations beyond the country’s borders, according to senior adviser Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi.

Speaking in an interview, Naqdi said the Guards had been instructed to develop the ability to take military operations into what he described as enemy territory when required.

He said the United States spends around 100 times more on its military than Iran does on defence, but claimed that all 14 objectives pursued by the enemy had failed.

Naqdi also issued a warning over the possible use of nuclear weapons against Iran. In an interview with US television network PBS, he said any American attempt to use nuclear weapons against Iran would be a major mistake and claimed that US military bases around the world could be seized the following day.

He did not specify whether such action would be carried out solely by Iranian forces or involve other groups.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear programme, Naqdi said Tehran had no need for a nuclear bomb. He also claimed that attacks launched by the United States and Israel against Iran in February had demonstrated to Iranian officials that American military power was weaker than expected.

His comments came as US President Donald Trump again claimed that Washington had complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump described the US naval blockade as a “wall of steel” and said Iran could do nothing against it.

Trump also claimed that the IRGC had been defeated and that its leadership was facing uncertainty.