ChatGPT DOWN Again: What’s behind the outage this time?

OpenAI’s brutal August is raising uncomfortable questions about whether the world’s most-used AI ChatGPT can actually keep up with its own hype as the outage happened again on August 13.

ChatGPT users around the world hit refresh, refresh, refresh, only to be met with spinning wheels, dead connections, and cryptic error screens.

Social media did what it always does: exploded. “Is ChatGPT down?” trended once more, a phrase that’s becoming almost routine for a platform OpenAI itself says reaches close to a billion people every single month.

Rewind just a few weeks and the story looks familiar. Last month, ChatGPT went down hard across then globe, taking with it the daily routines of students, coders, marketers and millions of ordinary users who now treat the chatbot like search engine.

Then came July 25, Codex, OpenAI’s prized coding assistant, buckled under a server-side failure of its own, leaving developers stranded mid-project.

And it doesn’t stop there. Dig into OpenAI’s own status records and a disturbing pattern emerges, as warning-level disruptions logged on more than a dozen separate days stretching from late July straight into August 2026, some dragging on for nearly a full day at a stretch. Image generation stalling.

OpenAI made another move on August 9, 2026, as it pulled plug on ChatGPT Atlas, its AI browser, just months after launch. A product built to challenge the way people browse the internet — gone, almost without fanfare, after failing to make a dent.

For now, hundreds of millions of people are left doing the only thing they can: hitting refresh, and hoping today isn’t the day it happens again.