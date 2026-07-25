ChatGPT goes Down in Fresh Global Outage; full details here

OpenAI is facing technical storm, with reports confirming fresh disruption striking its Codex service on the morning of July 25, 2026. the latest in a string of outages to rattle the AI giant this month. Internet Tracking service StatusGator, saod the incident was first detected with Codex service rendered unavailable due to server-side errors.

ChatGPT Not Working

Open AI Status ChatGPt down pic.twitter.com/oorkz8lNIe — Saksham Sahu (@swayammsaksham) July 25, 2026

Everybody going onto X to see if the chatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/YPNcOu74gy — Ste – (@StevenMadec) July 25, 2026

OpenAI’s own status history reveals chaotic stretch of near-daily incidents this week alone, elevated error rates hit the platform Friday morning, with engineers applying a mitigation and monitoring recovery. Just a day earlier, users faced elevated error rates in ChatGPT itself, alongside disruptions to gpt-image-2 and Workspace Agent services, plus file upload and image generation failures.

Adding to the turmoil, this latest scare comes on the heels of a near 24-hour glitches just 2 days ago, as the AI giant facing elevated error rates across ChatGPT, Codex, and its APIs starting July 23.

As of the most recent independent checks, some monitors show the core ChatGPT web app itself responding normally — suggesting the damage may be contained to Codex and API-level services for now. But with OpenAI’s incident log reading like a weekly occurrence rather than a rare event, users are left asking: how long before the next outage hits?

OpenAI has not yet issued an official statement on today’s incident.