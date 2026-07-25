Latest
Technology

ChatGPT goes Down in Fresh Global Outage; full details here

By News Desk
2:37 pm | Jul 25, 2026
Chatgpt Goes Down In Fresh Global Outage Full Details Here
Leading AI model ChatGPT, which amassed 1 billion monthly active users and 900 million weekly active users, goes down on Saturday, with users sharing error snaps online.

OpenAI is facing technical storm, with reports confirming fresh disruption striking its Codex service on the morning of July 25, 2026. the latest in a string of outages to rattle the AI giant this month. Internet Tracking service StatusGator, saod the incident was first detected with Codex service rendered unavailable due to server-side errors.

ChatGPT Not Working

Chatgpt Goes Down In Fresh Global Outage Full Details Here

Chatgpt Goes Down In Fresh Global Outage Full Details Here

OpenAI’s own status history reveals chaotic stretch of near-daily incidents this week alone, elevated error rates hit the platform Friday morning, with engineers applying a mitigation and monitoring recovery. Just a day earlier, users faced elevated error rates in ChatGPT itself, alongside disruptions to gpt-image-2 and Workspace Agent services, plus file upload and image generation failures.

Adding to the turmoil, this latest scare comes on the heels of a near 24-hour glitches just 2 days ago, as the AI giant facing elevated error rates across ChatGPT, Codex, and its APIs starting July 23.

As of the most recent independent checks, some monitors show the core ChatGPT web app itself responding normally — suggesting the damage may be contained to Codex and API-level services for now. But with OpenAI’s incident log reading like a weekly occurrence rather than a rare event, users are left asking: how long before the next outage hits?

OpenAI has not yet issued an official statement on today’s incident.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now