Pakistani Passport rises to 101, yet remains among World’s Least Powerful

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s green passport climbed two places in the latest global rankings, but it remains among the world’s weakest, ranking above only Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan in the Henley Passport Index 2026.

The latest rankings mean Pakistani passport holders can now travel to 29 countries and territories without getting visa in advance. Despite improvement, the country’s global travel mobility remains restricted compared to many other nations.

For Pakistan, the 2-place improvement is a slight shift in the rankings, but the green passport still remains among the least powerful globally, with limited visa-free destinations.

Released annually by global citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, Henley Passport Index evaluates 199 passports against 227 travel destinations, measuring passport strength based on the number of destinations accessible without a pre-arranged visa. The rankings are compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), while noting that changing visa policies and travel restrictions can influence travel access.

Top Passports in 2026

At top of the global rankings, Singapore retained its position as the world’s most powerful passport for the second consecutive year, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates shared second place, with access to 188 destinations each, while Sweden secured third place with 187 destinations.

A group of European countries, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain, jointly ranked fourth, each providing visa-free access to 186 destinations. Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal, and Switzerland completed the top five, with access to 185 destinations.

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s index was rise of the UAE, which climbed 60 places over the past two decades, adding 153 visa-free destinations. UAE moved from 10th place last year to joint second in 2026, overtaking the UK.

India was placed 81st, while Afghanistan remained at the bottom of the index with the world’s weakest passport.