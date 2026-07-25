LPG prices surge to Rs410 per kg amid supply concerns

LAHORE – A shortage of natural gas and reduced supply pressure have led to a sharp rise in demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), causing prices to increase significantly in markets.

Consumers reported that LPG is being sold above the official rates, with the government-set price currently at Rs241 per kilogram, while market prices have reportedly reached as high as Rs410 per kilogram.

Residents said LPG prices have increased rapidly in recent days, rising from around Rs330 per kilogram to between Rs370 and Rs410 per kilogram, putting additional pressure on household budgets.

The decline in gas pressure has forced many people to rely on LPG for cooking needs. However, the higher cost of the alternative fuel has created further difficulties for families already facing increased expenses.

Consumers have urged the government and relevant authorities to ensure the availability of LPG at officially approved rates and take action against illegal profiteering and overcharging.

The price increase comes amid growing concerns among households affected by limited gas availability and rising energy costs.