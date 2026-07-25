Three of family killed in roof collapse as third spell of monsoon rains hits Lahore

LAHORE – Three people, including two children, lost their lives while another person was injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu Railway Colony.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the collapsed roof was made of mud and T-iron girders. Rescue teams recovered all four individuals trapped under the debris. The victims included 45-year-old Mubeen, his 40-year-old wife, and their 11-year-old daughter Fatima.

Officials said that 14-year-old Aimal sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Rescue authorities confirmed that no further casualties were reported and the operation was completed after clearing the site.

Meanwhile, Lahore witnessed heavy rainfall as the third spell of monsoon weather arrived in the city, with showers beginning in several areas during the early hours.

Intermittent rain was reported in parts of the old city, including Lakshmi Chowk, Delhi Gate, and areas around the railway station. Several major roads, including Mall Road, Jail Road, and Gulberg, also received varying levels of rainfall.

The weather turned pleasant due to the showers, but water accumulation in low-lying areas caused difficulties for residents. The Meteorological Department forecast that the current monsoon spell is likely to continue intermittently over the next few days and advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

Several areas of Lahore also experienced power disruptions after multiple electricity feeders tripped during the rainfall.