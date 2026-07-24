Pakistan, Iran close ranks as Middle East Crisis raises regional stakes

BISHKEK – Amid growing uncertainty across region amid US, Iran escalation, Islamabad and Tehran renewed their commitment to closer diplomatic coordination, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar holding key meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The high-level talks came against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions, with both sides reaffirming their determination to strengthen bilateral relations and work together for lasting peace and stability.

Dar and Araghchi reviewed rapidly evolving regional situation and underscored the importance of the decades-old partnership between Islamabad and Tehran. The two leaders agreed that sustained engagement and close cooperation remain essential in addressing common regional challenges.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions across the region, stressing that dialogue, restraint and de-escalation by all parties are the only viable path toward sustainable peace. He emphasized the need for continued diplomatic engagement to prevent further instability and called for collective efforts to preserve regional security.

He also highlighted the significance of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in June 2026, urging both countries to build on the understandings reached under the agreement to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Araghchi praised Pakistan’s consistent diplomatic support and acknowledged Islamabad’s constructive role in promoting peace and stability at a time of increasing geopolitical challenges.

Iranian foreign minister also thanked Pakistan for facilitating safe return of Iranian fishermen and crew members, including those from vessels intercepted by the US. He appreciated Pakistan’s coordination with Iranian, US and other relevant authorities, which ensured the safe transit of the fishermen through Pakistan before their return to Iran.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain regular consultations and close coordination on regional and bilateral issues.