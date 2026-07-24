Let Gen Aamer Raza promoted as four-star general, gets key military appointment

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the promotion of Lieutenant General Aamer Raza, Chief of the General Staff of Pakistan Army, to the rank of “Four-Star General”.

The premier has also announced his appointment as “Commander National Strategic Command”.

The prime minister congratulated General Aamer Raza, on his promotion and appointment wishing him the best for undertaking this important responsibility.

The post of Commander National Strategic Command was introduced under the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025, which brought changes to the country’s military command structure. The legislation also resulted in the appointment of Field Marshal Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces.

The creation of the new command followed the abolition of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) position, previously held by General Shamshad Mirza as its last officeholder.

Under the amended law, the prime minister is empowered to appoint the Commander National Strategic Command from serving Pakistan Army generals for a three-year period. The appointment is made on the recommendation of the Chief of Army Staff, who also serves as the Chief of Defence Forces.