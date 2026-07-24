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Gold Rates in Pakistan today (24 July 2026), Per Tola Gold Rates

By Our Correspondent
8:33 am | Jul 24, 2026
Gold Rates Today In Pakistan Per Tola Gold Silver Prices 10 May 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs4.32Lac on Thursday amid latest gains in bullion market.

The price of 24K gold declined by Rs1,800 in previous session to settle at Rs432,036. The price of 10 grams also registered a notable decrease of Rs1,543, reaching Rs370,401.

Unit New Price
Gold Per tola Rs432,36
Gold 10 grams Rs370,401
Gold Per ounce $4,096
Silver Per tola Rs6,370

The latest surge comes just a day after the local gold market witnessed a significant correction.

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs394,625 Rs376,687 Rs322,870
Per 1 Gram Rs33,833 Rs32,295 Rs27,688
Per 10 Gram Rs338,332 Rs322,953 Rs276,815
Per Ounce Rs958,932 Rs915,350 Rs784,590

The downward momentum was driven by international market trends, where gold shed $18 per ounce to reach $4,096 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices also decreased, with the price of one tola falling by Rs33 to settle at Rs6,370, reflecting the broader strength in precious metals.

Market analysts say local gold prices are likely to remain closely tied to movements in the international market, with global economic developments and investor sentiment continuing to influence bullion trends.

Gold price hits Rs424,236 Per Tola in Pakistan after slight uptick

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