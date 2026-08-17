100 Prize Bond 17 August 2026 Winner List Download – 17 August 2026

Rs 100 prize bond balloting held today in Draw No. 55, with bond number 732900 securing top Rs 700,000 first prize. The much-anticipated draw was held in Multan on Monday, August 17, 2026, bringing a major cash windfall for the holder of the winning bond.

The second-prize category also produced three winners, with Rs 200,000 awarded to each. The winning bond numbers were 252196, 427125 and 875106.

Meanwhile, the third-prize category delivered a far larger pool of winners. A total of 1,199 prize bonds were selected for Rs 1,000 each, giving smaller bondholders a chance to take home a cash reward.

With one top prize, three second prizes and 1,199 third prizes, the draw featured 1,203 winning bonds across all three categories.

Rs 100 prize bond remains popular among students and small investors because it offers holders a chance to win substantial cash prizes without requiring a large upfront investment.