Veteran Stage Actor Asif Iqbal ‘Pheena’ Dies after Heart Attack

LAHORE — Pakistani theatre and comedy scene loses another star as veteran stage actor, comedian, director and producer Asif Iqbal, widely known as “Pheena” breathed his last.

According to his family, the senior artist died due to heart attack as he was rushed to hospital, but doctors could not save him. The sudden passing of the veteran performer has sent shockwaves through the entertainment and theatre community, with fellow artists, fans and showbiz figures expressing grief and paying tribute to a performer whose career stretched across decades.

For generations of theatre audiences, Asif Iqbal was more than just a comedian, he was a familiar face of Punjabi stage comedy. Known for his energetic and iconic performances, Asif developed identity through the character and nickname “Pheena.”

His performances frequently revolved around comic mischief, rapid-fire dialogue and interaction with fellow performers. His ability to create humour through timing and improvisation made him a recognizable figure in Pakistan’s live theatre circuit.

Born in Gujranwala, Punjab, Asif came from a family in which his father worked as a railway station master. His father died in 1988, while his mother passed away in 2000. Before entering showbiz, Asif had an association with cricket and played for the WAPDA cricket team. His professional journey eventually took him toward Lahore’s theatre world.

In 80s, he joined Tamaseel Theatre in Lahore, initially working as a programme manager and assistant director. He later moved to Alflah Theatre, where he eventually stepped in front of the audience as a stage actor, making his acting debut around 1996.

Asif Iqbal went on to work as an actor, director and producer, becoming part of the generation that helped define Pakistan’s Punjabi stage-comedy tradition. He shared the theatre landscape with prominent performers including Sohail Ahmed, Naseem Vicky, Tariq Teddy, Sardar Kamal and Iftikhar Thakur, among many others.

His stage performances, including appearances alongside Iftikhar Thakur, Afreen Khan and other popular artists, continue to circulate on YouTube, allowing newer audiences to discover the performer who built his reputation primarily through live theatre rather than conventional celebrity media.

Although theatre remained at the heart of his career, Asif also expanded his work into television and film. He appeared in television programs including Syasi Theater on Express News in 2015, Hadd e Adab on 92 News in 2015, Oouch on Lahore News in 2017 and Tanzo Maza on Suno News in 2022.

He also became a familiar guest on comedy programs, including Mazaq Raat, where he appeared with television personalities and performers including host Imran Ashraf. Earlier, he had also appeared on programs such as FoolStop.

Asif Iqbal’s work extended beyond the stage and television screen into film. Some of his movies include Run Mureed (2013), No Tension (2013), Chal Mera Putt 2 (2020), Chal Mera Putt 3 (2021) and Drame Aale (2024).

Asif Iqbal was father of three sons, Hamza Asif, Yasir Asif and Abdullah Asif. While audiences knew him primarily through his energetic stage persona, his family remained an important part of his private life.