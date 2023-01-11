Search

Majid Jahangir: Popular Pakistani comedian dies after prolonged illness

Web Desk 09:11 AM | 11 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Popular Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away in Lahore after prolonged illness in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son confirmed.

The son of Fifty-Fifty's famed star, Fahad Majid, said his late father will be laid to rest in the port city of Karachi.

It was reported that the comedy icon suffered spine injuries after falling from his bed last month, and was also suffering from respiratory illness.

Before breathing his last, Majid lost partial function of his body to paralysis and was shifted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the provincial capital Lahore, per reports.

Majid rose to fame for his work in the comedy series Fifty-Fifty and honored with the Pride of Performance Award. The noted artist worked for PTV for more than 2 decades and starred in four films.

Legend comedian comes up with allegations against Pakistani TV anchors 

Fifty Fifty icon Majid Jahangir has accused famous TV hosts Iqrar ul Hassan and Waseem Badami of taking away the funds they collected for him. Before, passing away, he said that he was once invited to an ARY Digital show hosted by Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan.

He said, “People raised around Rs1 million for me in that show, Waseem and Iqrar announced that they would donate this money to me.”

“I also said to them that I need a car [too] so that it would be easier for me to visit the doctor. [To this] They sank to their knees in reverence (as if I was the biggest personality), and said this Toyota Corolla is yours, which was parked in the studio,” he elaborated.

“I called them repeatedly later and kept asking for money and the car. But they didn’t answer my calls," he added.

Furthermore, the actor said that he requested them to at least give him the money, but they didn’t. “I will hold Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hassan accountable in the life hereafter,” the actor said.

More to follow...

Latest

OGRA jacks up gas prices up to 74pc amid soaring inflation

11:53 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

