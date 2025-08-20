Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights till Sept 23

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to extend the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft for another month, with a new NOTAM issued.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the ban on Indian aircraft using Pakistani airspace has been extended until September 23.

Officials from the PAA confirmed the issuance of a fresh NOTAM, extending the restriction for one more month.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has kept its airspace closed for Indian aircraft since April 23.

Sources revealed that the closure of Pakistan’s airspace has so far caused losses of over Rs65 billion to Indian state-run and private airlines.