World Bank cuts Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast to 2pc as economic crisis worsens

ISLAMABAD – The World Bank has slashed its outlook for Pakistan’s economic growth by half for the current fiscal year in wake of the dilapidating economy in the South Asian country.
As per the World Bank’s latest forecast, the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of cash strapped country is likely to grow at 2.0 percent in FY23 as global growth is also expected to slow amid soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russia-Ukraine war.
It projected that the fifth most populous nation is facing mammoth economic challenges, revealing that improvements in living standards over the half-decade to 2024 are expected to be slower than from 2010-19.
WB said Islamabad’s economic output not only declined but also brought down the regional growth rate.
It pointed out policy uncertainty that complicates the ‘economic outlook’, other than the massive floods and sharp increase in poverty. It said around one-third of the country’s land area was damaged after deluges.
Floods badly damage agricultural production, which accounts for 23pc of GDP and 37pc of employment, forcing more than 5 million into poverty, the report further mentioned.
The WB makes projections as Pakistan is facing the lowest foreign exchange reserves in almost a decade while the Pakistani rupee depreciates by 14 percent, and inflation skyrocketed to 24.5pc last month.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.