Islamabad announces new school timings for winter

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has changed the timings of all state-owned and private schools across the city for the winter season.

In a recent notification, the education ministry said schools would commence on weekdays at 8:30 am and continue until 2:30 pm. On Fridays, school timings would be from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the evening shift of schools will commence from 1.30 pm till 7 pm. The new school timings have been enforced from today, January 11, in the city.

It also advised all students to wear jackets, sweaters, and warm clothes amid cold weather in the capital.