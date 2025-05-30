Govt launches digital nozzle to fight petrol and diesel theft

In a significant move to combat fuel theft and smuggling, the federal government of Pakistan has announced a plan to digitize fuel dispensing nozzles at petrol pumps across the country.

Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, made the announcement during a media briefing at the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) office. He stated that the Ministry of Petroleum has decided to implement digital nozzles to ensure transparency and control illegal fuel activities at retail outlets.

Addressing a question regarding domestic gas connections, the minister said he would request the Prime Minister to address the issue, noting that local gas supplies are currently insufficient. He suggested that any new domestic connections may have to rely on imported gas.

Malik also highlighted challenges in the energy sector, revealing that power plants are not purchasing LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), leading to a halt in the supply of 400 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) of local gas. He mentioned that although the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) has been increased, it has not yet affected fuel prices for consumers.

In response to a question about trade with the United States, the minister confirmed that a special committee has been formed to explore options for increasing imports from the U.S.