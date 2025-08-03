Dgto Launches Probe Into Apcaa Irregularities

KARACHI – The Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) has initiated a formal investigation into the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) following serious allegations of administrative irregularities and violations of the Trade Organizations Act.

The DGTO’s action follows multiple written complaints highlighting misuse of power, breaches of the association’s constitution, and non-compliance with legal protocols. The investigation will scrutinize all actions that contravene legal and organizational procedures.

A key focus of the probe is the controversial appointment of the APCAA’s current chairman, which reportedly bypassed legal requirements and the association’s constitution. Allegations suggest the position was assumed unlawfully, eroding trust and credibility among members.

Another critical issue under investigation is the unauthorized conversion of associate members to corporate members. This move, which violates the Trade Organizations Act, is said to undermine fair representation and weaken the association’s integrity.

Stakeholders have urged APCAA members to cooperate fully with the DGTO’s investigation and to actively support efforts to restore legality, transparency, and accountability within the organization.

The investigation underscores the need for immediate legal and ethical action to safeguard the rights of members and preserve the collective interests of the customs clearing community. Stakeholders emphasize that upholding the association’s integrity is paramount.