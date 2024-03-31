Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

Web Desk
02:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2024
Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

ISLAMABAD – Inflation-weary masses brace for another petroleum price hike for the first half of April 2024 as prices of all POLs are likely to move up amid hike in international prices.

Sources familiar with development revealed that prices of petrol and high-speed diesel will be increased from April 1 for the next two weeks by Rs 10 per litre.

The rise in petrol prices is linked to an increase in its premium from $12.15 to $13.507 per barrel. Reports suggest that petrol price will be increased from Rs279.75 to Rs289.75 per litre.

High-speed diesel (HSD) price is expected to saw a little drop, with no change in kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices expected.

Another hike will further trigger inflation as fuel products are used in transportation and agriculture.

Earlier this month, Sharif-led government slashed the price of diesel and maintained petrol price.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products Price
Petrol Rs.279.75
Diesel Rs.285.56

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from April 1?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Government shares update on Eidul Fitr allowance for employees

02:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

01:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Shopkeeper guns down robber in Rawalpindi's Afshan Colony (Video)

12:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Another two injured by lethal kite strings in Lahore 

11:05 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Has Pakistani govt announced four public holidays for Eid Ul Fitr?

11:22 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Christian community in Pakistan celebrates Easter today

Most viewed

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

02:43 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

11:06 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur ...

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

05:25 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Toba Tek Singh incident: Man confesses to raping sister before ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.85
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: