Petrol Price in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Inflation-weary masses brace for another petroleum price hike for the first half of April 2024 as prices of all POLs are likely to move up amid hike in international prices.
Sources familiar with development revealed that prices of petrol and high-speed diesel will be increased from April 1 for the next two weeks by Rs 10 per litre.
The rise in petrol prices is linked to an increase in its premium from $12.15 to $13.507 per barrel. Reports suggest that petrol price will be increased from Rs279.75 to Rs289.75 per litre.
High-speed diesel (HSD) price is expected to saw a little drop, with no change in kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices expected.
Another hike will further trigger inflation as fuel products are used in transportation and agriculture.
Earlier this month, Sharif-led government slashed the price of diesel and maintained petrol price.
|Products
|Price
|Petrol
|Rs.279.75
|Diesel
|Rs.285.56
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.