ISLAMABAD – Inflation-weary masses brace for another petroleum price hike for the first half of April 2024 as prices of all POLs are likely to move up amid hike in international prices.

Sources familiar with development revealed that prices of petrol and high-speed diesel will be increased from April 1 for the next two weeks by Rs 10 per litre.

The rise in petrol prices is linked to an increase in its premium from $12.15 to $13.507 per barrel. Reports suggest that petrol price will be increased from Rs279.75 to Rs289.75 per litre.

High-speed diesel (HSD) price is expected to saw a little drop, with no change in kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices expected.

Another hike will further trigger inflation as fuel products are used in transportation and agriculture.

Earlier this month, Sharif-led government slashed the price of diesel and maintained petrol price.

Petrol Price in Pakistan