Tram service to start in Lahore from next year

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced that tram service will start in Lahore from February next year.

According to Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, the tram tests have been successful, and the service will run from Thokar to Harbanspura starting February 2026.

Bilal Akbar stated that the tram will have a capacity of 270 seats and the project will cost $30 million. For the project, Punjab officials from NESPAK and PMA visited China.

The provincial minister added that metro trains will also be launched in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The Faisalabad metro is expected to serve 300,000 passengers daily, while the Gujranwala metro will cater to 140,000 passengers each day.

He further said that the Faisalabad metro project is estimated to cost $110 million, and the Gujranwala metro project will cost $50 million.

Bilal Akbar noted that motorcycles and cars in Lahore are increasing environmental pollution, and the tram and metro projects aim to help control it.