ISLAMABAD – May 2025 witnessed battlefield as over 140 fighter jets from both Pakistan and India clashed in tense aerial duel, a confrontation that added new chapters in history books.

A senior French Navy commander has flown Rafales for over 25 years, stepped forward to reveal what many speculated but few confirmed, saying India’s Rafale jets were shot down, outmaneuvered by Pakistan’s superior strategy. The revelation, coming after similar reports from US, sends shockwaves through military circles worldwide and casts a new light on the May 2025 air skirmish.

In startling disclosure, a senior French Navy commander confirmed that Indian Rafale jets were shot down by Pakistan during tense aerial clash of May 2025, a direct result of Pakistan’s superior strategy and operational skill.

Naval Air Base Commander Lann-Bidy revealed the dramatic details during the Indo-Pacific Conference. Lonnay mentioned presence of over 140 fighter jets in total darkness made the battlefield extraordinarily complex. Yet, Pakistan’s pilots managed the situation with exceptional discipline, precision, and minimal errors.

He saod Rafale’s radar system functioned flawlessly, and real issue was operational handling by Indian pilots. Rafale is fully capable of countering the Chinese J-10C,” Lonnay said, dismissing any suggestion that the aircraft’s performance was inferior.

During briefing, Indian delegate attempted to downplay the reports, calling claims of Rafale losses “Chinese propaganda.” French commander, however, brushed this aside and presented his analysis in full.

Military experts around the world are now intensely studying this unprecedented clash, which offered a rare glimpse into the real combat performance of modern jets and missile systems. India continues to officially deny any aircraft losses, but international reports are steadily challenging this stance.

In a revealing insight into India’s next steps, Lonnay disclosed that India is eyeing naval Rafale jets capable of carrier-based operations and nuclear delivery. Indian pilots will receive training at the same French base where nuclear-capable Rafale squadrons operate, further escalating the strategic stakes.

Lonnay also praised the restraint of both Pakistan and India, saying despite extreme tension, neither country escalated confrontation into full-scale war. “France seeks peace, but is fully capable of responding to any aggression,” he said.

The conference drew multiple Indian representatives, while Pakistan was represented by just one journalist, even though the May 2025 aerial clash remained the centerpiece of discussions.