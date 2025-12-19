Operation Sindoor under fire as UN blasts India for illegal Cross-Border Strike

NEW YORK – United Nations Special Rapporteurs condemned India’s recent military actions inside Pakistan, labeling them a violation of international law and warning of escalating regional tensions. The report sharply criticized Pulagam attack, calling for perpetrators to be held accountable under international law.

It also highlighted Islamabad’s firm denial of any involvement and its demand for impartial, transparent international investigations.

UN experts revealed that on May 7, 2025, New Delhi launched cross-border operation codenamed “Operation Sindoor”, entering Pakistani territory in a move inconsistent with the UN Charter. The report further slammed India for failing to notify the UN Security Council in time under Article 51, in clear breach of established international procedures.

Experts warned that such unilateral military actions risk destabilising the region and undermining global security.

Amidst criticism, New Delhi is doubling down on its defence sector ambitions. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India is targeting Rs 3 Lac crore in domestic defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029, emphasizing the country’s drive toward Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in strategic industries.

New Delhi achieved its highest-ever defence production in FY 2024-25 at Rs 1.54 Lac crore, with indigenous production soaring nearly 174% over the past decade, from Rs 46,429 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY 2023-24.

In July 2025, Defence Acquisition Council approved proposals worth Rs 1.05 Lac crore for cutting-edge platforms, including armoured vehicles and missile systems, with a strong focus on the ‘Buy Indian–IDDM’ category.

Despite military setback in May, India’s defence exports have skyrocketed, increasing nearly 34 times from Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14 to a record Rs 23,622 crore in FY 2024-25. Today, India exports advanced military equipment including missiles, aircraft, and protective gear to over 100 countries worldwide.