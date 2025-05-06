BREAKING: Pakistan launches Missile Response after India’s coward ‘Operation Sindoor’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan officially launched retaliatory missile strike against India, soon after Indian forces carried out coordinated air and missile attacks under what New Delhi dubbed “Operation Sindoor.”

Pakistani military confirmed attacks and warned of strong response, calling it a “measured but powerful” act of defense against unprovoked aggression.

The strikes are reported to have caused “significant material damage,” though casualty figures remain unverified.

“Pakistan has exercised restraint until now — but this line crossed by India cannot be ignored. We have responded, and we are prepared to go further if forced,” DG ISPR said.

Indian warplanes reportedly long-range missiles struck targets in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bahawalpur in a surprise operation allegedly aimed at dismantling what India claimed were cross-border militant launchpads — an accusation Islamabad has firmly denied.

‘Operation Sindoor’

India’s Ministry of Defence had hailed its offensive as a success under “Operation Sindoor”, reportedly named to signify a “decisive blow.” However, Pakistan’s military leadership termed the act “an illegal provocation” and pledged to respond forcefully — a promise now fulfilled.

Kashmiris reported explosions, power outages, and emergency mobilizations. Indian authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of damage caused by Pakistan’s retaliation.

The latest exchange has pushed both nuclear-armed neighbors into one of their gravest confrontations since the 2019 Balakot crisis. Global leaders, including the UN Secretary-General and key diplomatic powers, have urged both nations to de-escalate immediately to avoid a full-scale war.

For now, the situation remains tense — with both sides on high alert and the specter of further strikes looming large over the region.